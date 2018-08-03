AURORA | Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman will take questions and input from constituents Monday during a tele-town hall meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and last about an hour.

Coffman, who regularly uses the tele-town halls to connect with constituents, last held an in-person town hall meeting in February at Cherry Creek High School. Gun policy took center stage then, as the meeting was just a week after a fatal shooting at a Florida high school.

To participate in the town hall you can sign up here. During the town hall, listeners can also submit questions here.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer