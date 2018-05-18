AURORA | The 6th Congressional District Democratic candidate Jason Crow is adding a progressive politico to his list of endorsements. Aurora Councilwoman Allison Hiltz announced Friday she’s endorsing Crow in the primary.

“The fight for CD6 is a tough one, and I am proud to endorse Jason Crow for Congress,” Hiltz said in a post on her official Facebook page. “His willingness to answer tough questions with honesty, integrity, and grace are unparalleled. I am confident he will fight for the progressive values I hold dear, such as an inclusive economy, pay equity, responsible gun ownership, taking care of our veterans, and criminal justice reform.”

Hiltz, a graduate of the Emerge Colorado program that helps prepare women Democrats to run for office, was elected to an at-large Aurora City Council seat in November.

Both Crow and his primary opponent Levi Tillemann helped campaign for Hiltz.

Highlighting the endorsement on Facebook, Crow’s campaign said Hiltz’s “leadership in the community is making Aurora an even better place to live and I look forward to working with her to flip the 6th.”

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer