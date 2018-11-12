Search called off for missing man in northern Colorado

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS | Authorities in northern Colorado have ended a search in the Steamboat Lake area for a 66-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Kristia Check-Hill of Routt County Search and Rescue tells the Steamboat Pilot & Today that winter weather conditions forced an end to the search.

Check-Hill says the man, whose named was not released, was last heard from on Nov. 4.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the man’s vehicle on family property near Steamboat Lake on Saturday.

Volunteers searched for the man Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday but worsening weather conditions forced them to stop.