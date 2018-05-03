SCENE & HERD — Furry Scurry, Star Wars and more

Stanley Marketplace

If you’re derby day ready, head over to the Stanley Marketplace Saturday, May 5, for the Denver Mini Derby. After the main race of the Kentucky Derby, Stanley Marketplace will hold its own “mini race” with mini horses galloping around on-site. The party will feature a massive viewing screen to watch the races, a variety of food options, an open bar, VIP options, a best dressed contest and corgi races.

From 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 5, at the Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St. in Aurora.

Furry Scurry

Take part in the nations largest dog walk and Denver tradition, going 25 years strong. The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry will be held Saturday, May 5, at Washington Park in Denver. The event is to raise money for the Dumb Friends League to help support homeless pets. The walk is two miles around the park and is followed by refreshments, food trucks, dog demonstrations and shopping at the Flealess market, which will consist of more than 100 pet-related vendors and sponsors.

From 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 5, at Washington Park, on the corner of East Kentucky Avenue and South Franklin Street, Denver.

A Star Wars Party

Are you one with the fourth? Then this is the party you’re looking for. “Art War! A Star Wars Party” will be held on May 4. Featuring a dance party, cosplay, special galactic drinks from the rebellion and the dark side and more than 85 works of themed art just for this party. The original films will also play during the event.

From 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Friday, May 4, at the Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis St., Denver.

Food Truck Rodeo

It’s right out the chutes for this season of food truck rodeos at the Aurora Municipal Center. The event, which is the first for the summer, is set to feature a variety of lunches to choose from: Arepas House will be there with Venezuelan cuisine, High Point Creamery will have locally handcrafted ice cream. Trucks with burgers, paninis and funnel cakes will also be there.

The event is scheduled for most Fridays throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, May 4, at the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. Prices vary.

NamasBey: Yoga + Queen B

Boy, bye. It’s time to NamaSlay! Yes, it’s pretty much what it sounds like: The clarity of yoga featuring Beyonce tracks for two yoga sessions Saturday, May 6, at the Walnut Room. It’s vibes, plus a mimosa after you put all that stress in a box to the left. But if Queen B really isn’t your style, Big Booty Yoga — which hosts the hour-long class — often hosts music-themed classes. Maybe you’re more about Stay Humble Warrior: Yoga + Kendrick Lamar, or Boy Bands and Back Bends, or Warrior One Hit Wonders. Check www.facebook.com/BigBootyYoga/ for future classes

Held at 9 and 11 a.m., Sunday, May 6, at the Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver. The cost is $15.

Colorful Colorado Coloring Night with Amanda Lenz

Color all the stress away. Illustrator Amanda Lenz will hold a coloring night at the Tattered Cover’s Littleton location Friday, May 11. The event coincides with the release of Lenz’s “Colorful Colorado Coloring Book.” Lenz is a full-time illustrator in Boulder. To further reduce stress, there will be snacks and wine. Ah, we feel more calm already.

From 7 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, May 11, at the Tattered Cover, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. Event is 21+. Prices vary.

Free Comic Book Day

Superheros are all the rage right now. Captain America, Batman and even the lowly Ant-Man are raking in big bucks at cineplexes across the globe. Characters like Green Arrow, Supergirl and the secret agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are crowding television lineups up and down the dial. What better time than now to get acquainted with the art form that brought the world this influx of spandex-clad protagonists than Free Comic Book Day? For 17 years comic book publishers, distributors and shops have teamed up on the first Saturday of May to offer up a variety of special editions of titles all for free. For comic-book enthusiasts, it’s a great way to pick up some additional reading material. This year’s offerings include special editions of Marvel Comics mainstays “Avengers,” “Amazing Spider-Man,” and “Venom,” DC Comics’ “DC Super Hero Girls,” and a score of other titles from smaller publishers featuring characters like the Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Bob’s Burgers. Just in case the cape-and-tight set just isn’t for you, there are free comics that veer more toward the mystical and mundane. A highlight of this year’s offerings is “Berlin” by Jason Lutes, a long running series focused on the twilight of the Weimar Republic in Germany and the rise of Nazism.

All day Saturday, May 5, at participating locations. To find a comic book shop, visit www.freecomicbookday.com/StoreLocator.

Becoming Butterflies

Butterflies aren’t just beautiful, they’re also fascinating. Colorado University Museum of Natural History is giving a chance for patrons to find out the amazing journey of one of nature’s most beautiful creatures. “Becoming Butterflies” is a look at some of the world’s most captivating insects throughout their entire life cycle. Learn how butterflies impact everyone’s lives, and the role we play in their survival. See brilliant images of Colorado butterflies and specimens from the collection. Immerse yourself in the role of butterfly biologist, studying four species through hands-on activities. Discover how some of our favorite foods are a result of the relationship between caterpillars and plants. The exhibit is entering its final month and ends on June 2.

Museum hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit is open now through June 2, at University of Colorado South Denver, 10035 S. Peoria St., Lone Tree. For more information, visit southdenver.cu.edu/events/event/becoming-butterflies/.

Garden clean up

The Gardens on Havana has another big summer concert series lined up. Before the musicians play a note, however, the rose gardens that hold the series needs a quick freshening up.

The Annual Community Spring Rose Garden Clean-up is set for 10 to 11 a.m. May 5 at the garden, which sits near Garden Drive and South Ironton Street. Volunteers are needed and their hard work gets rewarded with a gift card to buy lunch. RSVP to [email protected] to arrange for a lunch gift card. Those that have them can bring a pair of garden gloves and pruning shears. Members of the Denver Rose Society will be on hand to instruct how to correctly prune roses.

10 a.m., Saturday, May 5 at Gardens on Havana, 10650 E. Garden Drive, Aurora.

Record-setting walk?

This weekend at Utah Park offers the chance to fight poverty and maybe set a world-record along the way. The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation will sponsor a charity walk to fight poverty May 5 around the world. One of the locations is at Utah Park in Aurora.

Registration will start at 3 p.m. and the walk itself will begin at 4 p.m., along with similar walks at dozens of other locations around the globe — Iowa, Houston, Texas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Washington D.C., Manila, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hawaii, South Africa, United Kingdom. Organizers say the goal is to set a world-record for the largest charity walk in 24 hours across multiple venues and for the largest simultaneous charity walk around the world.

Registration will be at 3 p.m., walk at 4 p.m., Saturday, May 5, Utah Park, 1800 S. Peoria St, Aurora.