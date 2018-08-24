Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

LAS VEGAS | Robin Leach, whose helped define the opulent 1980s on the TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” died on Friday. He was 76.

Leach detailed lavish lifestyles featuring yachts, mansions and private jets in his British accent on the syndicated show that ran for a decade.

He signed off every episode by hoping viewers would have “champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” a phrase that became a cultural touchstone.

Leach began his career as a journalist in Britain. He came to America where he wrote for the New York Daily News and People magazine before finding his calling on TV.