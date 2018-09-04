Robbery unravels after suspect drops gun

AURORA | He almost got away with it if it weren’t for those butterfingers.

Surveillance video captured a would-be robber brandishing an air-rigged pellet gun and trying to rob an electronic cigarette store in Aurora on Sunday. The robber then dropped his gun, foiling his own attempt to rob the store.

The robber attempted to jump over the counter to retrieve his gun but the store employee picked it up first. The thief then fled the scene.

The unidentified suspect was wearing sunglasses, a Colorado Rockies hat, Denver Broncos sweatshirt and gloves.

No arrests have been made, Aurora police spokeswoman Crystal McCoy said.

Store owner Chris Burgess said the suspect likely never held up a store and hopefully won’t do it again now.