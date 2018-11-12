Reno-Tahoe region drops effort to host 2030 Winter Olympics

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. | The Reno-Tahoe area will not be in the running to host the Winter Olympics.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported Monday that the Reno-Tahoe Winter Games Coalition announced it will decline a bid invitation from the U.S. Olympic Committee.

According to the coalition’s board chairman, it would not be practical financially to put in a bid.

Chairman Brian Krolicki said in a statement it was honored to be considered alongside Denver and Salt Lake City as possible hosts for the 2030 games.

The invitation calls for a expansive workbook addressing venue planning, transportation planning, security and other issues.

U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland says the committee looks forward to identifying new opportunities for the Reno-Tahoe region.

The area hosted the 1960 Olympic Winter Games.

