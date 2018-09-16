Remains found in Colorado area where man went missing

VAIL | Authorities say they believe human remains found recently in Colorado are those of a man who went missing in 2017.

A group with search dogs found the remains Sept. 5 near Guffey, a small town about 40 miles west of Colorado Springs.

The team was searching for 47-year-old William Iovenko, who went missing in April, 2017, and whose car was found in the area.

The Vail Daily reports Park County officials continue to investigate whether the remains are indeed Iovenko’s. The cause of death also remains under investigation.

___

Information from: Vail Daily, http://www.vaildaily.com/