QUID HAS HEARD that an effort to snub Colorado’s oil and gas industry and force them to put exploding things far enough away from schools and homes to not blow people up when wells do, temporarily ran out of gas. Seems that Boulder-based Colorado Rising had a tiff with the company it’s paying to gather signatures to put Prop 97 on the state ballot this fall. Rather than arguing over any potential set-backs on signature deadlines, the trouble is money, according to reports. Oregon based Direct Action Partners said Colorado Rising will have to collect its own John Hancocks from now on because they’re not paying the bills. Not so, says Rising star Anne Lee Foster. The bill was paid, it’s just an Oregon thing. Officials there insist the vote must go on, and will.

AND QUID HAS HEARD that it was not a mass Vulcan mind meld that led to a new city manager being tapped for this great burg. Seems that after lots of expensive research and flying in of city manager candidates and tours and long, long interviews, the line went dead at city hall with discussion about who best would carry out the orders of dais nabobs in Aurora. Except it was only the public line cut by city lawmakers. Apparently said legisloggers didn’t just guess a quorum wanted to tab Tulsa city boss Jim Tombly to run our town for about a quarter-million dollars a year. They talked amongst themselves in secret session. Aurora nabobs consider that fair game because they spend a few minutes talking about Twombly’s contract, and the rest of the time talking about how he’ll handle the public’s business, which, apparently is none of Quid’s nor yours.

