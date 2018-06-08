QUIDNUNC: Conservative films critics, and other odd ideas

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, restrooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that the days truly are numbered for the mainstream media. Seems that everyone knows that besides being nice people, liberals are the creating and creative spark that makes the world worth living in. Not that conservatives can’t string two notes together to make music, it’s just that they can only do it with two notes, and most often without alternating them. Comically conservative comrade Jon Caldara of the Tommy Tancredo Hall of Shameless HQ, aka The Independence Institute, is promoting a conservative film critic. Blink. Blink. Blink. You see, even tho all decent films are made by flaming liberals, Caldara says it’s time that the righty tighty be able to give their 3 guns up or down without some elite dork with a college degree talking up stuff like metaphors or depth. It’s clear that we few, we lucky few liberal hacks left on the planet serve only one purpose for the right, and that’s to get the movie times right in the events section. But Quid is intrigued. Why stop at movies? Perhaps Caldara can find a a conservative food critic as well. No doubt the starched right would love to expand past their diet of Sam’s Club frozen dinners and steaks from Elway’s in Cherry Creek. Conservatives could easily point out where in metro Denver you can find a place that reliably cooks hamburgers to death or serves freedom fries with pho that’s served with regular spoons and ketchup. Or art critics. Know well in advance whether a gallery is serving up paintings of strong chins speaking English only and sporting Old Glory and pretty trees .

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS