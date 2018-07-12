QUIDNUNC: City manager search fizzle hints that Aurora has lost its sizzle

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that no sooner was Mayor Steve Hogan laid to rest than the city immediately reverted to its former status as armpit of the metro area. Seems that for all of his career on city council and as mayor, Hogan, who died from cancer in May, tried to make Aurora something much bigger than what it really is. Now, the town that lured a Gaylord-a-palooza, an Air Force base, a medical school, a VA medical center and Rosenberg Bagel shop, can’t even lure a city manager from the likes of Pittsburg or Toledo to apply for the city’s top job here. After a pricey and lengthy world-wide search for a new city manager, city nabobs are eyeballing contenders from Tulsa, Louisville, CO, Rio Rancho, NM and Hutto, Texas. Hutto? Nobody from someplace cool in Washington or California wants to join the rush to the Centennial State and make upwards of a third of a million dollars and probably get a free night’s stay at the Gaylord when it opens up?

