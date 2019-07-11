Prosecutors settle suit against power company for 2010 fire

DENVER | Federal prosecutors say they have settled a lawsuit blaming a Colorado power company for a 2010 wildfire that burned about four square miles of land.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn’s office announced the $1.2 million agreement on Thursday.

Dunn’s office says the San Miguel Power Association denies all liability or wrongdoing for causing the fire, which ignited May 22, 2010.

Prosecutors say two cottonwood trees fell across one of the company’s electrical power lines and started a fire that burned public and national forest land near Norwood about 360 miles southwest of Denver.

A spokesman for the association did not immediately return a request for comment.

Bureau of Land Management officials say the settlement helps offset costs of fire suppression in Colorado.