Pool of human blood under Aurora trash truck leads to fruitless landfill search

AURORA | The search is on for a possible body at an Aurora area garbage dump after blood was discovered dripping from a garbage collection truck and pooling under a dumpster near Del Mar Park.

Aurora police combed through the Denver Arapahoe Disposal Site Landfill Tuesday looking through metro Denver rubbish for signs of foul play. No body has been found, said Aurora police spokesperson Sgt. Chris Neiman.

A large pool of blood was found Monday “leaking out of a nearby trash truck” and later confirmed as human, Neiman said. The scene led investigators to suspect that a body could be the source of the blood.