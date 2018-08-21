Police unsure source of gunfire at Robinwood condos Monday night; no injuries reported

AURORA | Police responded to reports of a shooting Monday night at an Aurora condo complex but found no apparent victims after an investigation, according to police officials.

One woman told dispatchers she scrambled to escape gunfire while walking to her car.

Michelle Sullivan, a nurse, said she was headed to her nightshift at about 9 p.m., said she was outside her home at the Robinwood condominium complex near East Kentucky Avenue and East Alameda Parkway, when she heard gunfire.

Sullivan said she was leaving her condo and walking to her car when she heard a single gunshot. Seconds later she heard three more shots. Then three more. She said she’s an “avid marksman” and said the gunfire sounded like a 0.45 automatic, which she shoots.

“I was in an absolute panic,” she said.

While trying to get to her car, a young black teen male was running away form the gunfire, and another woman in vicinity said, “they’re shooting.” That woman hid behind a trash dumpster.

Just after that, someone else was running in the area and said, “I’ve been shot.” She didn’t see that person.

She got in her car and sped away and called 9-1-1.

Aurora police investigated the shooting and found “no one hit,” said spokesperson Sgt. Chris Nieman. The cause of the gunfire is under investigation.

Robinwood condos are just west of the Buckely AF Base main Mississippi Gate.