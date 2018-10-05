Police: Traffic incident came before man fired on family

BRIGHTON | A Colorado man opened fire on a family, killing a 13-year-old boy, after becoming enraged when the boy’s mother tried to pull her car into his lane as an emergency vehicle approached, police said.

A preliminary hearing was held Friday for Jeremy Webster. Adams County prosecutors have asked the judge to determine if enough evidence exists to try Webster on first-degree murder and other charges.

According to the police report, Meghan Bigelow was taking her three sons to a dentist appointment on June 14 when she heard an emergency vehicle’s sirens and tried to pull over. The report says Webster got angry, followed the Bigelow’s car into the dental office parking lot and opened fire.

Vaughn Bigelow was killed. His mother, 8-year-old brother and another man were shot but survived.