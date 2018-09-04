Police say three wounded in addition to a fatality during 7-Eleven shooting

AURORA | Police said Tuesday that three others were wounded by gunfire Sept. 2 outside an Aurora 7-Eleven in addition to a fatality already released.

One victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. Another person shot was admitted to a hospital and is “expected to survive,” Aurora Police Department Officer Kenneth Forrest said. Two more victims, one adult and one juvenile, did not require medical treatment.

No suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing, Forrest said.

At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the convenience store near E. Alameda Ave. and S. Potomac St. after reports of shooting in the parking lot. When officers arrived, some of the shooting victims had already “made their way to the hospital for treatment,” Forrest said in an earlier statement.

Police did not say whether the victims were related or random shooting victims.

“Detectives are working tirelessly to identify who is responsible for the shooting,” Forrest said earlier. “We are asking members of the public to come forward with any information pertaining to this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chad Lampson at 303-739-6013.