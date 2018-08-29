Police say DNA links pool of blood under an Aurora dumpster to missing homeless man

AURORA | Aurora police have traced a mysterious pool of blood near Del Mar Park to a homeless man now declared missing.

An analysis of the blood found a DNA match with Eric Todd Ewing, 43, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Ewing is homeless and is often seen at the intersections of East Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street and East Colfax Avenue and Florence Street. He is 6’9” and 225 pounds. The Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit reported Ewing missing after his blood was matched to the crime scene.

Police discovered blood dripping out of a waste disposal truck and pooling underneath a dumpster Aug. 20th near apartments at 142 Del Mar Circle. An initial analysis of the blood found that it was human.

An APD K9 unit searched for a possible body Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Denver Arapahoe Disposal Site landfill.

Police say no information was discovered at the landfill.

Police urge residents with any information about Ewing to contact Detective Sergeant Stephen Jokerst at 303.739.6092.