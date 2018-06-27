Police: Man shot by Westminster officer during chase of burglary suspect

WESTMINSTER | Authorities in Westminster say an officer on motorcycle patrol fired at the driver of a car police suspected in a nearby burglary, wounding the man.

Westminster Police Department spokeswoman Cheri Spottke said the man was taken to a hospital on Tuesday afternoon. She said the officer was not injured.

Spottke said police responding to reports of a burglary tried to pull over a red vehicle, driven by a man with a woman riding in the passenger seat. She said the woman ran but was taken into custody.

Spottke said the man blew a red light and was traveling through a parking lot when the motorcycle officer tried to stop the car. She said the driver “intentionally swerved” at the motorcycle and the officer took out his gun and fired.

