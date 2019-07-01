Police arrest boy suspected of killing pedestrian during hit-and-run Saturday at Gaylord Rockies

AURORA | A boy is suspected of killing a pedestrian and injuring several others after striking the people with a pickup truck in the parking lot of the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center Saturday night, according to Aurora police.

Police declined to give any details on the boy’s age.

Authorities responded to 6700 Gaylord Rockies Blvd. at about 11:45 p.m. June 29 after receiving multiple calls related to a hit-and-run traffic collision in the area, according to Aurora Police Sgt. Mike Douglass.

First responders found a man who was declared dead at the scene, according to Aurora Police Lt. Jad Lanigan. An unknown number of additional people were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Lanigan did not know whether the other people injured in the collision had been released from treatment as of Monday morning.

The truck that reportedly struck people at the northeast Aurora resort fled the area after the collision, officials said. Police found the vehicle several miles away. Nobody was in the vehicle when investigators found it.

A boy suspected of being the driver of the vehicle was later taken into custody at an undisclosed location. Charges against the unidentified boy are pending.

Lanigan declined to specify whether the boy had a valid driver’s license.

A spokeswoman for the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which will be tasked with determining possible charges against the boy, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The incident on Saturday marks the 14th traffic-related fatality in the city this year, and at least the fifth such death involving a pedestrian.