Pittsburgh begins burying its dead as Trump faces protesters

PITTSBURGH | The Jewish community of Pittsburgh started burying its dead Tuesday after the synagogue massacre, holding funerals for a beloved family doctor, a congregation leader, and two 50-something brothers known as the Rosenthal “boys.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump arrived in Pittsburgh to pay his respects and encountered hundreds of vocal protesters with signs such as “It’s your fault” and “Words matter,” a reference to allegations his flagrant language has emboldened racists. Pennsylvania’s governor and the mayor of Pittsburgh declined to join him during the visit.

Earlier on Tuesday, thousands of mourners filed into a synagogue, a Jewish community center and a third, undisclosed site for the first in a series of funerals for victims of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history.

Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, Daniel Stein and Cecil and David Rosenthal were among 11 people killed in the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday. Robert Gregory Bowers, a 46-year-old truck driver was arrested on federal hate-crime charges that could bring the death penalty.

More than 1,000 people convened in Rodef Shalom, one of the city’s oldest and largest synagogues, to mourn the Rosenthal brothers, ages 59 and 54.

The two intellectually disabled men were “beautiful souls” who had “not an ounce of hate in them — something we’re terribly missing today,” Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, a survivor of the massacre, said at their funeral.

Myers, his voice quivering, told the Rosenthals’ parents and other family members: “The entire world is sharing its grief with you, so you don’t walk alone.”

The brothers were widely known as “the boys,” the Rosenthals’ sister, Diane Hirt, noted. “They were innocent like boys, not hardened like men,” she said.

She said Cecil — a gregarious man with a booming voice who was lightheartedly known as the mayor of Squirrel Hall and the “town crier” for the gossip he managed to gather — would have especially enjoyed the media attention this week, a thought that brought laughter from the congregation.

Rabinowitz’s funeral was held at the Jewish Community Center in the city’s Squirrel Hill section, the historic Jewish neighborhood where the rampage took place. Two police vehicles were posted at a side door and two at the main entrance.