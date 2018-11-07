Pinter elected AdCo Commissioner, District 3

Democrat Emma Pinter, a Westminster city council member, was elected Adams County Commissioner for District 3 on Tuesday, beating out Republican real estate appraiser and RTD representative Larry Hoy for the seat.

As of 10:33 p.m., Tuesday, Pinter had received 55.6 percent of the votes to 44.4 percent for Hoy.

District 3 encompasses the north of Adams County, bordering Broomfield to the west, Weld County to the north, Northglenn to the south, and Adams County District 5 to the east. The district includes many parks and open spaces, including the 88th Avenue Open Space.

In Adams County, five commissioners vote on budget matters and oversee 12 county government agencies. Commissioners decide matters like land use, growth and development on unincorporated county land.

Pinter twice ran successfully for Westminster city council, first in 2013 and again in 2017. Her seat would be vacated if she is elected commissioner. Pinter said she originally came to Colorado in the 1990s as a mountaineering guide for teenagers and loved the outdoors here. She’s a financial literacy advisor for a Christian nonprofit and said she works to make sure nonprofits and churches are financially stable.

“A lot of people are passionate about preserving our Colorado way of life,” Pinter said. “Whether you’re a hunter, skier, rafter, we all experience it in different ways we all love.”