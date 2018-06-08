Peterson Air Force Base loses jobs as cyber role moves

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said in a statement that cyber operations and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions will be under the same command, which “will drive faster decisions.”

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Jay Lindell, who serves as Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s chief advocate for military and aerospace jobs, says the change should allow Space Command to focus on national security in space.

