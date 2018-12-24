Patrol says Colorado girl died in western Nebraska crash

OGALLALA, Neb. | Authorities say a Colorado girl died in a car accident along Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

Station KRVN reports that the crash occurred east of Ogallala around 4 p.m. Saturday. The Nebraska State Patrol says the eastbound SUV veered into the median when the driver had a medical emergency. Passengers were not able to maintain control the vehicle, and it ran back across the eastbound lanes and smashing into a culvert in a ditch on the south side of the roadway.

The patrol says four of seven people in the SUV were ejected. The patrol says one of the passengers died later at an Ogallala hospital. She was identified as 11-year-old Karen Valverde. She lived in Longmont, Colorado.