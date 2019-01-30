One dead after early morning shooting in north Aurora

AURORA | One person is dead following a shooting in the 1300 block of Kingston Street in north Aurora early this morning, according to Aurora police.

Officers responded to the area between 14th Avenue and East 13th Avenue on a report of a shooting just after 12:15 a.m. this morning, police wrote on the department blog at about 8:30 a.m.

Upon arriving, police found a man lying on the sidewalk.

Anthony Camacho, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, did not specify whether the man had been shot.

The man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, Camacho confirmed.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will identify the man after notifying family members.

Police are asking people with potential information related to this crime to call Detective Todd Fredericksen at 303-739-6106.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.