Official: Pipe-bomb suspect had hit list of targets

MIAMI | 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, the man suspected of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and other opponents of President Donald Trump, maintained a list of elected officials and others who investigators believe were intended targets.

That insight was garnered during Sayoc’s initial court appearance in a Miami federal court on Monday.

Sayoc said little but teared up, this coming after bomb squads were called to a post office in Atlanta about a suspicious mailing to CNN similar to the pipe bomb packages recovered in the case last week.

The official said authorities had recovered soldering equipment, a printer, and stamps similar to those used on the package bombs in the investigation into Sayoc, who was arrested last week in Florida. Authorities believe Sayoc was putting explosives together in his van.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity to the AP. The official also said that, as part of the investigation, authorities were scrutinizing Sayoc’s social media posts.

The FBI said via its Twitter account that the recovered package in Atlanta was “similar in appearance” to the bubble-wrapped manila envelopes authorities say were sent by Sayoc to intended targets from Delaware to California, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden.