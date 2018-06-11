Officers kill kidnapping suspect in Northglenn

WESTMINSTER | Police officers in suburban Denver shot and killed a 34-year-old man who was wanted for kidnapping, auto theft and domestic violence.

Westminster police say officers in Northglenn asked for assistance Sunday night in stopping a vehicle carrying the suspect after it sped away from officers trying to make a traffic stop.

Northglenn police later disabled the car and the man ran away.

When officers caught up with him they saw he was armed. A Northglenn officer shot and killed him. The man’s name has not been released. Police did not specify what type of weapon he had.