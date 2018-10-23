Nearly 60,000 voters haven’t received their ballots yet

About 60,000 voters in Aurora, Thornton and Brighton have yet to receive ballots in the mail, according to the Adams County Clerk and Recorder office.

Julie Jackson, a spokesperson for Adams County, said the clerk’s office doesn’t know why ballots have not been mailed. She said the office is working with ballot printers and vendors as well as the Colorado Secretary of State and the U.S. Postal Service to figure out what went wrong.

“We’re trying to pinpoint why these ballots haven’t been delivered,” Jackson said. “We understand the urgency here.”

County clerks must receive ballots by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 6, to be counted. Voters can either mail the ballots or physically drop them off at various locations, which are listed on the Adams County clerk website.

The delayed ballots may be an issue for elderly and disabled residents of an Aurora trailer park, according to resident Maggie Kutcha. She said her and her husband haven’t received their ballots in the mail, and believed that many other residents of Green Acres Adult Community, near the intersection of I-225 and Colfax Avenue, haven’t received ballots either.

“There are 209 units, and there’s a lot of seniors, a lot of retired people, some disabled,” Kutcha said. “No one has gotten their ballots.”

Kutcha and her husband typically drop off their ballots nearby, she said, and she’s open to delivering ballots for other residents.

She is also concerned about voter suppression, citing controversies in Georgia and North Dakota over voter registration requirements.

“We’re the lowlifes here, but a lot of us vote,” Kutcha said.