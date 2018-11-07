Musso wins AdCo Assessor seat

Democrat Ken Musso unseated incumbent Patsy Melonakis on Tuesday, as she was elected as Adams County Assessor.

As of 10:26 p.m., Tuesday, Musso had received 52.6 percent of the vote to 47.4 percent for Melonakis.

The assessor aims to accurately assess property values and generate fair property taxes for Adams County residents, but the procedure is now computer-driven.

That means property owners sometimes have to appeal their property taxes when they feel that their property has been assessed too high.

Melonakis has 25 years of real estate experience and was elected assessor in 2014. She’s also an entrepreneur, selling hood ornament decorations.

By accurately assessing properties, Melonakis said the assessor’s office generated $2.5 million of tax revenue on 64 properties alone

“There’s projects in the works that are, for the first time, implemented (with these revenues),” she said. “People are looking at us now, saying, ‘Whoa, look what Adams County is doing.’”

She said she created a position in the assessor’s office to make their mass appraisal regression modeling system more accurate, and another quality control staffer to comb through thousands of individual properties daily to make sure they are accurate.

Plus, she’s proud of presenting slideshows to inform the public on the assessing process.

Melonakis said that mistakes do happen due to the computerized system they employ, but she encourages property owners who feel they have had homes or business assessed unfairly to complain and appeal the process.

Musso worked in the Adams County Assessor office from 2004 to 2017. For seven of those years he led the commercial and industrial appraisal department.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the office, and I’m really familiar with what goes on there,” he said.

Last year Musso left the office because of “new management.” He said that Melonakis came in to the office with no experience in appraising properties, and that he is “more competent.”

“There’s a tendency to gravitate toward employees that made her feel validated in her job there,” he said. “It went to a lot of cronyism. She tended to show a lot of favoritism toward those employees that would prop her up, and didn’t put a lot of weight on merit for the people that did a good job.”

Musso added that he is running to “do what I could to make it a better work environment and make it better for the county.”