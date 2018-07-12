Missing swimmer’s body recovered in Steamboat Lake

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS | Searchers have recovered the body of a Colorado Parks and Wildlife employee who went missing while swimming in Steamboat Lake.

Steamboat Today reports the 24-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was swimming outside of the boundaries of a swim beach when witnesses saw him struggle and go under the water Tuesday afternoon. His body was recovered Tuesday night.

Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg says the man, who regularly swam in the lake in the evenings, was not from the United States but had been studying in the country for some time.

The death marks the second at Steamboat Lake in less than a month. On June 15, a 64-year-old Kansas man drowned while swimming after a boat that drifted into the lake.