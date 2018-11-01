Mexican agents nibble at edges of migrant caravans

JUCHITAN, Mexico | Thousands of Central American migrants continued their journey through southern Mexico on Thursday, as immigration agents and federales nibbled at the edges of the two caravans currently in the country.

Mexican authorities haven’t directly targeted the primary caravan of nearly 4,000 migrants and activists assisting the main group.

But a second, smaller caravan about 200 miles behind the first group appeared to be more leaderless, has received less press attention and appears more vulnerable.

A federal official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said 153 migrants in the second caravan were detained Wednesday during highway inspections in the southern state of Chiapas, in very close proximity the Guatemalan border. While the exact size of the second caravan is unclear, that could be equivalent to about 10 percent of those participating.

And there was also pressure on the first caravan, which set out before dawn Thursday from Juchitan, Oaxaca, with the goal of reaching the town of Matias Romero, about 40 miles ahead.

They had tried to arrange bus transport from Juchitan, but failed, leaving them once again on foot, hitch-hiking and looking for rides where they can find them.