Manafort jury reaches verdict on 8 of 18 counts

ALEXANDRIA, Va. | Paul Manafort, the longtime political operative who for months led Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, was found guilty of eight financial crimes Tuesday. A judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts the jury could not agree on.

Jurors made the announcement in a note Tuesday afternoon to the federal jury overseeing the trial. The jury, which was in its fourth day of deliberations, had signaled earlier in the day that it was stuck on at least one count.

The outcome likely guarantees a significant prison sentence for Manafort and establishes the ability of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team to persuade a jury of average citizens on the investigation’s integrity.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III encouraged jurors to continue deliberations, and suggested that he was not ready to consider a partial verdict.