Man who wore clown makeup found guilty in fatal Denver stabbing

DENVER | A man who was wearing claw-like gloves and clown-style makeup has been found guilty of stabbing a man to death in Denver.

The Denver District Attorney’s office says a jury on Monday found 37-year-old Christian Gulzow guilty of second-degree murder, following a four-day trial.

Prosecutors say Gulzow fatally stabbed 29-year-old Brian Lucero in the parking lot of a Denver restaurant in May 2017.

Police have said that witnesses reported seeing a man with white clown makeup with black streaks threatening Lucero in a nearby convenience store.

Authorities have said Gulzow followed Lucero when he left the store. Lucero was found with a stab wound to his neck.

Gulzow is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 10. The district attorney’s office says he faces up to 48 years in prison.