Man drowns while swimming in Clear Creek in Golden

GOLDEN | A 45-year-old man drowned while swimming Saturday in Clear Creek near Golden.

Golden Police say the man had a rope tied around his waist and had been swimming with family members on Saturday afternoon when he took the rope off and began free swimming. Clear Creek runs swiftly in the spring.

The family lost sight of him and he was recovered about 28 minutes later in Kayak Park in Golden, which is west of Denver. An off-duty paramedic started CPR and the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released.