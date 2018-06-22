Man charged in fatal road rage shooting of 13-year-old boy in Westminster dentist parking lot

BRIGHTON | Prosecutors have charged a 23-year-old man accused of opening fire on a family outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding his mother and brother.

Jeremy Webster is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, stemming from the June 14 shooting, which police have called an act of road rage. The 13-year-old victim’s mother and brother were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and an unrelated bystander was less seriously injured.

Investigators say a 12-year-old boy from the family, who was not injured, told them Webster followed their car into the parking lot and argued briefly with his mother before opening fire.

According to court documents, Webster told police he has mental health issues.