Man charged in deaths of 3 homeless people in Denver

DENVER | A man on parole who was suspected of killing three homeless people was charged with three counts of first-degree murder late Monday.

Maurice Butler, 38, was arrested last week for the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Nicole Boston, 39-year-old Jerome Coronado and 45-year-old Christopher Zamudio. Their bodies were found on Aug. 9 in a parking lot.

Butler had already been serving time in jail for allegedly violating parole and possessing a controlled substance when he was named as a suspect in the killings.

It is still unclear if Butler has an attorney. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Court documents are sealed. Police have said Butler had previous knowledge of at least two of the victims and that the killings were not random.