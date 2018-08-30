London mayor who OK’d Trump baby blimp to get own balloon

LONDON | Critics of London Mayor Sadiq Khan will be allowed to fly a giant balloon over London that portrays the city leader dressed in a bikini.

Organizer Yanny Bruere raised close to $75,000 through Crowdfunder for the 29-foot (8.8-meter) blimp.

Khan upset some people when he OK’d a balloon caricaturing Donald Trump as an irate baby to float above London while Trump was in town.

Bruere cited rising crime and “defending free speech” as factors in his anti-Khan campaign.

The balloon has permission to fly Saturday over Parliament Square, according to a City Hall spokesperson.

The balloon was a reference to a “Beach body ready” ad that Khan banned in 2016.