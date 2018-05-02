LETTER: Let state control marijuana home delivery business instead of black marketeers and criminals

EDITOR: As a former deputy sheriff in Arapahoe County, I have seen my share of black-market activity. I have seen how a lack of responsible regulations and oversight allows these underground economies to thrive.

That’s why I support House Bill 1092, which would create a cannabis delivery pilot program in three cities. The pilot program would be up for review in one year and communities would choose to participate in the program voluntarily.

As things stand now, there is already demand for cannabis delivery, and it’s being met by an unsafe and unrestricted black market. This pilot program would help meet this growing demand for cannabis delivery from both patients and consumers, while taking a chunk out of the black market’s share.

If approved, through the use of new, cutting-edge technology, a state-licensed dispensary would be able deliver cannabis to ID-bearing 21-year-old adults or to registered medical marijuana users. Delivery drivers will be trained, background checked, and dispensary employees.

Drivers are tracked from the time they leave the dispensary until they deliver the product. Recipients ID’s are validated several times from initial order to delivery. Each order is processed individually, meaning drivers will only have the cannabis that was specifically ordered and any additional orders would be processed separately.

These services would ensure that registered medical marijuana patients, who are unable to drive or are homebound, are able to meet their medical needs. It also reduces the chances that adult consumers will be driving while intoxicated.

The active engagement of local law enforcement in any aspect of legalized cannabis is paramount in making sure that the cannabis industry, which is so important to our state’s economy, both in job creation and tax revenue, remains safe, transparent, and sensibly regulated.

This sensible legislation well help us curtail the continued growth of a black market industry which is completely foreseeable. This service has already been successfully implemented in other states, with more than two million deliveries completed.

In addition, the pilot program approach will give Colorado lawmakers important information in a measured way. This will allow them to regulate the service in a way that works best for our state.

Colorado voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of access to legal, safe and regulated cannabis. Now that is the law of the land, the safest thing for our communities is to regulate cannabis like alcohol and ensure that we aren’t creating voids for crime and underground markets to take hold. Black markets thrive in the dark. So let’s shine some light on them.

— Carrie Roberts, former Arapahoe County deputy­, via [email protected]