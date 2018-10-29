Large challenges loom for Brazil’s president-elect Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO | Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro pronounced Monday that his new administration would make dealing with the country’s ailing pension system their top priority.

The tough-talking former army captain cruised won the election by 10 points on Sunday, capitalizing on widespread frustration in Latin America’s largest economy, which has fallen on hard times recently.

Bolsonaro’s victory moved Brazil, the world’s fourth-largest democracy, sharply to the right after four consecutive elections in which candidates from the left-leaning Workers’ Party won.

Bolsonaro, who will assume office Jan. 1, founded his popularity on a mixture of often outrageous comments and hard-line positions, but he consolidated his lead by promising to enact market-friendly reforms.

In the end, many outside his base in Brazil accepted the bargain he offered: Swallow his more extreme views and his crude way of expressing them in exchange for economic policies they hoped would put Brazil on the path to recovery.

But many warned that his policies on crime, his expected reliance on military officers as advisers and his frequent disparaging of blacks, minority groups such as gays and Brazil’s institutions could undermine the country’s young democracy.