Judge vacancy in Arapahoe County Court spurred by new nomination to 18th Judicial District Court bench

AURORA | The bench in the18th Judicial District and Arapahoe County Court will be seeing some new faces in the coming months.

Governor John Hickenlooper appointed Arapahoe County Court Judge John Scipione to a District Court judgeship last week, following the retirement of Judge Kurt Horton.

Scipione, who has served as a County Court judge since 2017 and previously worked as a District Court magistrate, will assume his new role Sept. 29.

A graduate of the State University of New York at Binghamton and the University of Colorado Law School, Scipione worked for a bevy of private law firms in Colorado and Oklahoma throughout the 2000s.

Scipione’s new role creates a vacancy in Arapahoe County Court, which will be filled by a nominating commission in the coming months.

County courts typically handle traffic issues and misdemeanors, while the district court handles felony and larger civil procedures.

Applicants for the County Court judgeship must be licensed to practice law in the state and a resident of Arapahoe County, according to a press release issued by the Colorado Justice Department. The starting salary for the position is about $161,000 per year.

The new county judge will serve for two years. The appointee will then be eligible for another four-year term, pending voter approval.

Applications from the judgeship can be found on the state courts website at courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm, and must be submitted by Oct. 16.

The County Court judge will be interviewed by the nominating commission and officially appointed by the governor.