Increasing moisture helps fight against Colorado fires

DENVER | Increasing moisture has helped slow the growth of wildfires in Colorado but the threat of heavy rain has raised the possibility of flooding at a blaze that’s been burning for over a month in the southwestern corner.

Increased clouds, humidity and rain were helping slow fires burning just outside Basalt, a town about 20 miles from Aspen, and another in the southern Colorado mountains Friday. The Spring Creek Fire there has become the third-largest in state history at 165 square miles (427 square kilometers). It has destroyed over 130 homes and forced the evacuation of at least 2,000 homes.

The fire near Basalt destroyed three houses, including the home of a volunteer firefighter.

Meanwhile, the last of those evacuated by a fire in Teller County were being allowed home.