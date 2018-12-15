Holy cow — rustler makes off with 56 head of prize cattle from Aurora ranch

AURORA | Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading them to a cattle rustler who made away with 56 head of branded cattle from an east Aurora ranch.
Police say the cattle were taken from a ranch near Gun Club Road and East ColfaxAvenue.
The Denver Post reported that a witness told investigators they saw a lone person leading the cattle away on horseback.
The cattle are all branded with a distinctive heart and number, pictured above.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6191. A $2,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.
CAN YOU HELP US FIND THESE COWS?! We believe they were stolen from 1701 S. Powhaton Rd…no bull! These furry friends have distinct branding on them as pictured. If you have info, plz call APD Sgt Peterson at (303) 739-6191 or @CrimeStoppersCO at (720) 913-7867. pic.twitter.com/tDGKdfx9Gy
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 15, 2018