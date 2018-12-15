Holy cow — rustler makes off with 56 head of prize cattle from Aurora ranch

1 of 3

AURORA | Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading them to a cattle rustler who made away with 56 head of branded cattle from an east Aurora ranch.

Police say the cattle were taken from a ranch near Gun Club Road and East ColfaxAvenue.

The Denver Post reported that a witness told investigators they saw a lone person leading the cattle away on horseback.

The cattle are all branded with a distinctive heart and number, pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6191. A $2,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.