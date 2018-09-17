Hickenlooper inches toward presidential bid

DENVER | Colorado governor John Hickenlooper on Monday took his most his most concrete step toward running for president in 2020.

Hickenlooper formed a federal campaign committee, or Leadership PAC, that can distribute donations to candidates. Creating a PAC is a traditional step for politicians targeting a national campaign.

Hickenlooper has been considered as a possible Democratic candidate for some time now. He was a popular Colorado governor serving multiple terms.

He said on Monday that he plans to make a decision on whether to run for president after his final gubernatorial term concludes later this year.