Griswold elected as Secretary of State

Democrat Jena Griswold edged out incumbent Wayne Williams on Tuesday for Colorado Secretary of State.

As of 10:50 p.m., Tuesday — and with 47 percent of the counties reporting — Griswold had received 50.7 percent of the votes to 46.99 percent for Williams. Fellow challengers Amanda Campbell and Blake Huber accounted for around 2 percent of the votes, respectively.

The Secretary of State oversees state elections, managing everything from voter registration, designing ballots and keeping hackers out of voter systems to tallying votes and keeping election records. The secretary also oversees nonprofit and business registries.