For-profit health company to shut down midwifery practices

DENVER | Two Denver-area midwifery practices will shut their doors.

The Colorado Sun reports Rose Midwifery in Denver and Colorado Nurse Midwives in Aurora will close Jan. 31.

Hundreds of pregnant women who currently are patients at the two practices will receive letters from the hospitals this week.

Angie Anania, spokeswoman for parent company Hospital Corporation of America, says the clinics will assist anyone impacted whose due dates fall after Jan. 31 transition to other care. She did not provide a specific reason for the closures or say how many patients will have to find other care.

Hospital Corporation of America on Friday informed employees at the practices linked to Denver’s Rose Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center of the closures.

Employees were told not to give media interviews about its closure but say their jobs will last two more months.