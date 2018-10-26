Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

WASHINGTON | A Florida man with a detailed criminal history was charged Friday in the mail-bomb scare targeting prominent Democrats nationwide who have expressed criticism with President Donald Trump.

Aa latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida, according to Justice Department officials. The criminal complaint charges Sayoc with illegally mailing explosives, illegally transporting explosives across state lines, making threats against former presidents, assaulting federal officers and threatening interstate commerce.

Sayoc, an amateur body builder with social media accounts that denigrate Democrats and praise Trump, has a history of arrests for theft, illegal steroids possession and a 2002 charge of making a bomb threat, according to court records.

The development came after 13 explosive devices addressed to prominent Democrats including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton were discovered. The case continued widening Friday even as Sayoc was detained, as investigators in California scrutinized a similar package sent to Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, her office said.

In Washington, Attorney General Jeff Sessions cautioned that Sayoc had only been charged, not convicted. But he said, “Let this be a lesson to anyone regardless of their political beliefs that we will bring the full force of law against anyone who attempts to use threats, intimidation and outright violence to further an agenda. We will find you, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”