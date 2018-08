DENVER | Flags in Colorado are lowered in honor of U.S. Sen. John McCain.

Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper on Monday ordered that flags on all public buildings be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday following a funeral for the Arizona Republican at Washington National Cathedral.

McCain died Saturday of brain cancer.

Hickenlooper said the world has lost an “incredible leader” and that McCain could never have imagined how much he’ll me missed.