Ex-CDC director Thomas Frieden arrested on sex abuse charge

By
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
-
33
FILE – In this July 13, 2016 file photo, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Tom Frieden testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The New York Police Department says Frieden was arrested on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 in Brooklyn. Frieden surrendered to face charges that he grabbed the buttocks of a woman he knew in his home last October. It says she reported it in July. He is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

NEW YORK | Thomas Frieden, a former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge.

Frieden was arrested on Friday morning in Brooklyn, according to the New York Police Department.

Frieden surrendered to face charges that he grabbed the buttocks of a woman he knew in his home last October.

Frieden, who has also served as a New York City health commissioner, is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.

There’s no information available on an attorney who could comment on Frieden’s behalf.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR