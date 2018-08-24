Ex-CDC director Thomas Frieden arrested on sex abuse charge

NEW YORK | Thomas Frieden, a former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge.

Frieden was arrested on Friday morning in Brooklyn, according to the New York Police Department.

Frieden surrendered to face charges that he grabbed the buttocks of a woman he knew in his home last October.

Frieden, who has also served as a New York City health commissioner, is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.

There’s no information available on an attorney who could comment on Frieden’s behalf.