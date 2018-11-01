Evergreen is abuzz with laughs in WASP comedy The Dining Room

Ah, dining rooms. The room that brings families together for dinner and tears them apart afterwards because of a political argument started by your inebriated uncle talking about the Founding Fathers’ vision of gun rights. Feel better before this inevitable Thanksgiving argument by going to see a more dysfunctional family in the Evergreen Players’ production of the hilarious WASP comedy The Dining Room. A series of vignettes, each one introduces a new set of people and events, dovetailing swiftly and smoothly into a rich theatrical experience of compassionate humor and abundant humanity. Hopefully, it will give you both catharsis and empathy to your family members with different views. . . unless they don’t like the Broncos because are they even family at that point?

The show runs now until Nov. 11, Fri./Sat. at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for youth, $20 for seniors and students, and $25 for adults, all available at evergreenplayers.org or 303-674-4934.