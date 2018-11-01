Et tu, ballet? The Nutcracker dances back to the stage this November

Colorado Ballet is presenting their 58th annual production of the classic ballet, The Nutcracker. Colorado Ballet Artistic Director Gil Boggs states, “Colorado Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker remains one of Denver’s favorite holiday traditions.” It’s not hard to see why. For one half, it’s the ballet version of Apocalypse Now where men are eaten alive by their enemies. The other half is anthropomorphic candy. Just anthropomorphic candy. If that doesn’t get you excited to see it, we don’t know what will.

The show begins its 27- show run Nov. 24 and ends Dec. 24. Tickets range from $30 to $155 and can be purchased at coloradoballet.org or call 303-837-8888 ext. 2. Tickets sell fast, so purchase tickets early. Dates and times of shows are available through the website.