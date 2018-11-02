Election Day nears: Still time to drop off your ballot, or even register and vote in person

AURORA | The clock is ticking as Election Day draws ever closer, but this is Colorado, and you can still make your vote count.

The deadline for mailing in ballots has already passed. However, voters can still submit their mail-in ballots at various drop-off boxes located throughout Adams and Arapahoe counties.

In Adams County, Two-Day Voter Service and Polling Centers open on Monday, Nov. 5. Their hours of operation will be: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballot drop-off boxes in Adams County will close at 7 p.m., Nov. 6. A detailed list of drop-off box locations for Adams County can be found at www.adamsvotes.com/2018-general-election/ballot-drop-off-locations.

To view a comprehensive list of polling locations in Adams County, go to www.adamsvotes.com/2018-general-election/voter-service-and-polling-centers. And for a detailed list of polling locations in Arapahoe County, visit www.arapahoevotes.com/voter-service-polling-centers.

In Arapahoe County, 24-hour ballot drop-off locations are open at various locations. A full list of locations can be found at www.arapahoevotes.com/ballot-drop-off-locations.

For a detailed list of polling locations in Arapahoe County, visit www.arapahoevotes.com/voter-service-polling-centers.

Residents who received ballots in the mail but did not return them can still vote traditionally at the polls. To do so, they would be required to surrender their mail-in ballot in person at the voting center.

Mailed-in ballots must be received by the county clerk and recorder no later than 7 pm on Election Day. Voters are encouraged to drop off their ballots at designated drop-off sites or mail them in time to be properly counted.

For information in Adams County, call 720-523-6500 or visit www.adamsvotes.com. For information in Arapahoe County, call 303-795-4511 or visit www.arapahoevotes.com.

Residents can register to vote up until the polls close on Election Day by going to a voting center assigned to your address. Links for those are above.